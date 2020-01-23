Dutch Foreign Minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial
January 23, 2020 - 17:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok on Thursday, January 23 visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.
Blok was accompanied by Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts and Armenian ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan.
The delegation was welcomed by AGMI Director Harutyun Marutyan who presented the history and symbolism of the Genocide Monument to the guests.
Blok laid a wreath at the Genocide Monument, while members of the delegation put flowers at the Eternal Fire honoring the memory of the innocent martyrs with a minute of silence.
The guests also visited the Genocide Museum where deputy director of the museum Lusine Abrahamyan presented the museum exhibition and details about the Genocide History.
At the end of the visit Stef Blok left a note in the Memory Book of honorable guests.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
