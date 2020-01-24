Authorities searching home of Armenia top court chief

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Special Investigation Service is searching the home of the President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, Hrayr Tovmasyan.

Marina Ohanjanyan, a spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net without providing more details.

A member of Tovmasyan’s legal team, Amram Makinyan said a fresh update will be issued once the search is over.

In late December charges were brought against Tovmasyan “for abuse of power which caused grave consequences.”

Under the Criminal Code of Armenia, the charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of six years in prison, as well as deprivation of the right to hold certain posts or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Tovmasyan, who was appointed in the position in February 2018, has been accused by members of the ruling My Step party of having a conflict of interest in the trial of ex-President Robert Kocharyan because of his history and ties with the country’s pre-revolutionary authorities.