Armenian soprano will perform at Dresden Semper Opera Ball after all

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian soprano Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden, Germany, after all.

The Armenian artist’s participation was in question following an international scandal involving Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov who reportedly had the organizers of the event to force out Mantashyan with whom he was scheduled to perform.

Mantashyan was invited to sing at The Semper Opera Ball alongside an American tenor. However, as the latter dropped out in the process, the opera house replaced him with Eyvazov. After realizing Mantashyan’s ethnicity, the Azerbaijani tenor reportedly refused to perform.

The organizers of the event first rejected the accusations, claiming that at no time had there been a contract with Mantashyan.

But the artist confirmed in a Facebook post on Thursday, January 23 that she will sing Tatiana's Aria from Tchaikovsky's “Eugene Onegin” opera.

The Semperoper Dresden is preparing for its annual ball, which is set to take place on February 7.