Armenian soprano will perform at Dresden Semper Opera Ball after all

Armenian soprano will perform at Dresden Semper Opera Ball after all
January 24, 2020 - 12:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian soprano Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden, Germany, after all.

The Armenian artist’s participation was in question following an international scandal involving Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov who reportedly had the organizers of the event to force out Mantashyan with whom he was scheduled to perform.

Mantashyan was invited to sing at The Semper Opera Ball alongside an American tenor. However, as the latter dropped out in the process, the opera house replaced him with Eyvazov. After realizing Mantashyan’s ethnicity, the Azerbaijani tenor reportedly refused to perform.

The organizers of the event first rejected the accusations, claiming that at no time had there been a contract with Mantashyan.

But the artist confirmed in a Facebook post on Thursday, January 23 that she will sing Tatiana's Aria from Tchaikovsky's “Eugene Onegin” opera.

The Semperoper Dresden is preparing for its annual ball, which is set to take place on February 7.

 Top stories
Iranian-Armenian singer Andy getting a star on Hollywood Walk of FameIranian-Armenian singer Andy getting a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
At age 22, Andy Madadian left Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing at nightclubs to pay rent.
Steven Zaillian nabs Oscar nomination for Steven Zaillian nabs Oscar nomination for "The Irishman"
American screenwriter of Armenian descent Steven Zaillian has been nominated for an Academy Award for "The Irishman".
Cher sets personal record with $108 mln tour gross in 2019Cher sets personal record with $108 mln tour gross in 2019
Cher's final dates of 2019 raised the diva's calendar-year gross to $108.2 million, making it the biggest year of her touring career.
Armenia considers opening 17th century underground city to publicArmenia considers opening 17th century underground city to public
Well-preserved fragments of the 17th-century cellars, which were destroyed at the beginning of the last century, were found.
Partner news
 Articles
Cultural diplomacy as a driver of Armenia’s economy

ICAE2018 proves a success

 Most popular in the section
Daron Malakian confirms delay of System Of A Down album
Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome forth baby
Serj Tankian and Tom Morello pay tribute to Chris Cornell
Daron Malakian says SOAD felt most proud when performing in Armenia
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Egyptian mummy's voice restored 3,000 years after death Nesyamun lived under the pharaoh Rameses XI, who reigned around the beginning of the 11th century BC.
Russian-Armenian figure skater wins European silver “Artur Danielian takes a medal at his first European Championships with this performance,” the ISU said.
World's smallest coin features Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue The image is so small each coin will be sold with a magnifying glass so owners can actually see Einstein.
Soros to start $1 billion school to fight authoritarian regimes In his speech and a follow-up question and answer session, George Soros covered a wide-range of issues.