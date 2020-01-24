Prince Charles visits Armenian Church in Bethlehem
January 24, 2020 - 18:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Charles, Prince of Wales visited the Armenian Church of the Nativity Church in Bethlehem on Friday, January 24.
Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Hovnan Baghdasaryan broke the news on Facebook and shared a video from the Prince’s visit and meeting with Archbishop Sevan Gharibian, the Grand Sacristan of the Armenian Apostolic Patriarchate of Jerusalem.
Archbishop Sevan reminded Charles that Armenia was the first country to adopt Christianity as a state religion in 301.
“And we are doing our best to survive and fight back difficulties,” the archbishop said, wishing Charles a long life and good health.
Also Friday, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian who served as Yerevan’s ambassador to the United Kingdom for many years, stopped by the Armenian church as well.
The Prince of Wales is visiting Bethlehem where has already delivered a strong message of support for the plight of the Palestinian people.
