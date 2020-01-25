130 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
January 25, 2020 - 15:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 130 ceasefire violations - more than 700 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from January 18 to 25, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their position.
