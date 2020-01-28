Apple patenting iMac made from glass
January 28, 2020 - 18:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple has all kinds of fanciful patents for imaginative devices that will likely never come to fruition, such as an iMac-like desktop computer made entirely glass, which was shared last week in a patent published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, MacRumors says.
Apple's patent describes an electronic device with an upper portion that serves as a display area, a lower portion that serves as an input area, and a transitional section that connects the two halves for a "continuous curved surface between the upper portion and the lower portion."
The lower section of the device rests on the desktop and is used for holding input devices, while the larger flat area serves as the display, with a stand at the back for propping it up and holding it in place. Given the thinness of the all-glass curved design of the Mac, the stand that holds it in place would be able to house necessary components and would also be able to be positioned differently to adjust the angle of the display.
The glass between the two sections of the device is described as flexible and able to change in angle between the display area and the input area. The input area is said to extend along a portion of the display area to form a "touchscreen-style display," and functionality such as wireless charging for other devices or data transfer capabilities could be included.
Apple separately describes multiple embodiments of the design, including one with a detachable, removable keyboard that fits over the lower portion of the glass design, which, when in place, allows the glass to detect the keystrokes.
Top stories
A security researcher said he has matched 17 million phone numbers to user accounts by exploiting a flaw in the app.
The World Congress in Information Technology started work in Armenia on October 6, set to run through October 9.
The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced today that Alex Chung
T “sleep box” is a wooden box that sits on the bedside table and emits a soft light between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Partner news
Latest news
Germany confirms first case of coronavirus The colleague, a woman from Shanghai, "started to feel sick on the flight home on January 23," Andreas Zapf said.
Supreme Court allows Trump immigration policy to take effect The so-called public charge rule impacts people who rely on public assistance, including most forms of Medicaid
Turkish military convoy crosses Syria border, heads to Idlib: media The Turkish convoy reportedly consists of 30 vehicles, including 12 armored vehicles carrying equipment.
Iran says will unveil new satellite carriers soon An officials said the satellite has a 25-meter precision, while that of the next version of Zafar would be 16 meters.