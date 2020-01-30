ECHR: Armenia remains in “top ten” by pending applications overall
January 30, 2020 - 14:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Court of Human Rights has published its new annual report and statistics. According to the information, Armenia has remained among the “top ten” countries with the largest number of applications pending at the ECHR from previous years.
In particular, there were 1,631 cases pending as of 2019, a small decrease (by 14%) from 1,901 files in 2018.
Only Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Romania, Italy and Azerbaijan have more pending applications than Armenia.
For Armenia in 2019 alone, the number of new applications allocated to a judicial formation was 148, down by 11% from 167 applications in 2018.
Furthermore, 63 applications were communicated to the Armenian government in 2019. The European Court delivered judgments on 41 applications against Armenia (around 2.5 times more than 16 in 2018). 372 applications were declared inadmissible or struck out (which is more than five times the figure of 2018).
Top stories
Raising its score to 5.54 in 2019 from 4.79 a year earlier, Armenia has jumped by 17 notches to rank the 86th.
The Armenian government has embarked on an ambitious reform agenda, including tackling corruption, HRW said.
The paper unveiled an article about the hottest destinations for 2020 picked by travel experts, naming Armenia among them.
Armenia is 49th country to join the SPAR network, with the first supermarket opening in downtown Yerevan.
Partner news
Latest news
SOAD drummer weighs in on band's inability to make new records Speaking to Kerrang! magazine, Dolmayan said: "Unfortunately, it's not something that's in my control.
PACE approves report on political prisoners in Azerbaijan The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on January 30 approved a report on political prisoners.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Ministers conclude meeting on Karabakh The second and final day of a meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers concluded in Geneva.
Alibaba's Jack Ma pledges $14.5 mln to help fight coronavirus China’s richest man, Ma will donate 100 million yuan ($14.5 million) through his charitable foundation.