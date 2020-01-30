ECHR: Armenia remains in “top ten” by pending applications overall

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Court of Human Rights has published its new annual report and statistics. According to the information, Armenia has remained among the “top ten” countries with the largest number of applications pending at the ECHR from previous years.

In particular, there were 1,631 cases pending as of 2019, a small decrease (by 14%) from 1,901 files in 2018.

Only Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Romania, Italy and Azerbaijan have more pending applications than Armenia.

For Armenia in 2019 alone, the number of new applications allocated to a judicial formation was 148, down by 11% from 167 applications in 2018.

Furthermore, 63 applications were communicated to the Armenian government in 2019. The European Court delivered judgments on 41 applications against Armenia (around 2.5 times more than 16 in 2018). 372 applications were declared inadmissible or struck out (which is more than five times the figure of 2018).