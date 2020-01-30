Armenian, Azerbaijani Ministers conclude meeting on Karabakh
January 30, 2020 - 17:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The second and final day of a meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov concluded in Geneva on Thursday, January 30, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said in a Facebook post.
The meeting was mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group—Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (U.S.)—as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.
The Foreign Ministers first met on Wednesday and agreed to continue the talks over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on Thursday too.
Their last meeting took place in Bratislava on December 4 when Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov agreed to meet at the beginning of 2020.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
