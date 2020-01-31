OSCE envoys stress confidentiality principle in Karabakh process

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov agreed to meet again in the near future after two-day talks in Geneva on January 29-30.

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group—Igor Popov of the Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States) met separately and jointly with Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov in Geneva on January 28-30. They were joined in their meetings by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Over three days of intensive discussions, the co-chairs and the Ministers discussed the implementation of agreements and proposals discussed in 2019 and possible next steps to prepare the populations for peace; principles and elements forming the basis of a future settlement; and timing and agenda for advancing the settlement process.

The co-chairs reiterated their full commitment to helping the sides find a peaceful solution to the conflict and the principle of confidentiality in the settlement process, as well as the need for creativity and a spirit of compromise to achieve a fair and lasting peace.

The ministers agreed to meet again in the near future under co-chair auspices.