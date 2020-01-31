OSCE envoys stress confidentiality principle in Karabakh process
January 31, 2020 - 10:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov agreed to meet again in the near future after two-day talks in Geneva on January 29-30.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group—Igor Popov of the Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States) met separately and jointly with Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov in Geneva on January 28-30. They were joined in their meetings by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.
Over three days of intensive discussions, the co-chairs and the Ministers discussed the implementation of agreements and proposals discussed in 2019 and possible next steps to prepare the populations for peace; principles and elements forming the basis of a future settlement; and timing and agenda for advancing the settlement process.
The co-chairs reiterated their full commitment to helping the sides find a peaceful solution to the conflict and the principle of confidentiality in the settlement process, as well as the need for creativity and a spirit of compromise to achieve a fair and lasting peace.
The ministers agreed to meet again in the near future under co-chair auspices.
Top stories
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
French environmentalist and politician of Armenian descent Jeanne Barseghian is running for mayor of Strasbourg.
The Hrant Dink Foundation -- founded after his murder -- turned the building into the 23.5 Hrant Dink Site of Memory.
Partner news
Latest news
WHO declares coronavirus a global health emergency The main reason for the declaration "is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries."
SOAD drummer weighs in on band's inability to make new records Speaking to Kerrang! magazine, Dolmayan said: "Unfortunately, it's not something that's in my control.
PACE approves report on political prisoners in Azerbaijan The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on January 30 approved a report on political prisoners.
Alibaba's Jack Ma pledges $14.5 mln to help fight coronavirus China’s richest man, Ma will donate 100 million yuan ($14.5 million) through his charitable foundation.