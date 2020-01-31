Armenia suspending visa free access for the Chinese
January 31, 2020 - 17:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is suspending the visa free travel from China amid the deadly novel coronavirus that has already killed at least 213 people.
Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said in a Facebook post that Chinese citizens will need visas to enter Armenia from February 1 to March 31.
With almost 10,000 cases registered in China, there have been 98 cases in another 18 countries.
The new coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization.
The concern is that it could spread to countries with weaker health systems.
Huawei says won't go back to using Google apps Huawei doesn’t plan to return to Android with all the Google apps — Play Store, Search, Google Maps, Gmail.