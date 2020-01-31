Armenia suspending visa free access for the Chinese

January 31, 2020 - 17:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is suspending the visa free travel from China amid the deadly novel coronavirus that has already killed at least 213 people.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said in a Facebook post that Chinese citizens will need visas to enter Armenia from February 1 to March 31.

With almost 10,000 cases registered in China, there have been 98 cases in another 18 countries.

The new coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization.

The concern is that it could spread to countries with weaker health systems.

