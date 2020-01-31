The Associated Press: How Grand Canyon inspired Ara Zobayan to fly

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Associated Press has published an article about Ara Zobayan, basketball star Kobe Bryant's Armenian-American pilot who was among the nine people who died in a crash on January 26. The publication reveals that Zobayan’s passion for helicopters began as a teenager and took flight years later after a life-changing trip soaring above the vast Grand Canyon.

The 50-year-old Zobayan was the chief pilot for the charter service Island Express Helicopters and had more than 8,200 hours of flight time. He was additionally certified to fly solely using instruments — a more difficult rating to attain that allows pilots to fly at night and through clouds.

He had completed the same flight the day before — Orange County to Ventura County — but January 26 morning brought fog so heavy it grounded helicopters for the Los Angeles Police Department and county sheriff.

In his final radio transmission to air traffic controllers, Zobayan said he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer before the helicopter plunged more than 1,000 feet (305 meters) into a hillside.

"The death of Bryant shocked the sporting world. It also shook those who were endeared to Zobayan as much for his skills in the skies as the smile that greeted them each time they would fly," the article says.

"Clients sought out Zobayan and would book trips well in advance."

Gary Johnson, vice president of airplane parts manufacturer Ace Clearwater Enterprises, said he had flown with Zobayan about 30 times in roughly eight years, and was looking forward to a trip with him next month.

“He was the one I always requested,” Johnson said. “He was just sort of those magic souls you run into every now and then.”