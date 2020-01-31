GM resurrecting Hummer as an all-electric "super truck" (video)
January 31, 2020 - 18:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - General Motors is resurrecting the Hummer, best known as a gas-guzzling, military-style SUV, as an all-electric “super truck” with massive horsepower, acceleration and torque, CNBC reports.
The Detroit automaker confirmed the plans Thursday, January 30, and released three online teaser videos for the “GMC Hummer EV” pickup ahead of a 30-second Super Bowl ad for the vehicle featuring NBA star LeBron James. The spot is scheduled to air during the second quarter of Sunday’s game.
The Hummer EV pickup, according to GM, will feature 1,000 horsepower; 0 to 60 mph acceleration of three seconds; and 11,500 pound feet of torque. It didn’t announce a price.
“It’s a combination of an incredibly capable truck and a supercar. Those sorts of times are in that ballpark,” Phil Brook, GMC vice president of marketing, told CNBC. It’s an “all-electric super truck.”
The Hummer EV pickup is expected to go into production in the fall of 2021 at a plant in Detroit, followed by sales starting toward the end of the year.
The teaser videos detail the specifications and preview the front of the pickup, which features a new iteration of Hummer’s well-known slotted grille with “HUMMER” backlit across the front of the truck.
“It is very different from anything we’ve ever done before,” Brook said. “This is the start of big things in the electric space. … This is GMC and how we’re moving into that space in a big way.”
GM is branding the Hummer EV as a “quiet revolution.” It’s a play on the quietness of all-electric vehicles and the performance of the Hummer EV. It’s also the title of the Super Bowl ad.
Top stories
Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
A security researcher said he has matched 17 million phone numbers to user accounts by exploiting a flaw in the app.
The World Congress in Information Technology started work in Armenia on October 6, set to run through October 9.
The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced today that Alex Chung
Partner news
Latest news
Two coronavirus cases confirmed in UK The patients were staying in a hotel in Yorkshire, before being taken overnight to a specialist centre in Newcastle.
The Associated Press: How Grand Canyon inspired Ara Zobayan to fly Zaboyan’s passion for helicopters began as a teenager and took flight years later after trip Grand Canyon.
Armenia suspending visa free access for the Chinese With almost 10,000 cases registered in China, there have been 98 cases in another 18 countries.
Russia confirms first two cases of coronavirus Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.