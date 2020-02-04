Venice Commission chief weighs in on conflict with Armenia top court
February 4, 2020 - 11:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio has weighed in on the situation surrounding the "open conflict involving the Constitutional Court of Armenia."
Buquicchio said he remains preoccupied with the matter and shares the concerns of the rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.
PACE co-rapporteurs Andrej Šircelj and Kimmo Kiljunen expressed concern over "the high level of tension" between the Armenian Prime Minister’s Office and the Presidency of the Constitutional Court.
"I would like to recall the recommendations made in the opinion of the Venice Commission adopted in October 2019 that any early retirement scheme at the Constitutional Court has to remain truly voluntary, exclude any undue political or personal pressure on the judges concerned and must be designed not to influence the outcome of pending cases," Buquicchio said.
"Recent public statements and acts do not meet these criteria and will not be conducive to deescalating the situation.
"Democratic culture and maturity require institutional restraint, good faith and mutual respect between State institutions."
