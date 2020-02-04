Armenian Committee endorses Dan Janjigian for Congress
February 4, 2020 - 10:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ANCA Western Region has endorsed Armenian-American former bobsledder and actor Dan Janjigian for Congress in Texas's 31st Congressional District.
“As the grandson of Armenian Genocide survivors, Dan Janjigian is committed to continuing the work started with congressional recognition of the Armenian Genocide to ensure justice for the victims and survivors of this horrific crime against humanity,” said Chair of the ANCA-WR Board of Directors Nora Hovsepian, Esq.
“Mr. Janjigian has been a proud and active member of the Armenian-American community. From representing Armenia in the 2002 Olympics, to his advocacy and community organization on H.Res.296, Janjigian has consistently used his public profile to raise awareness for the Armenian Cause and empower our community.”
Janjigian is running for the seat currently occupied by Congressman John Carter, who did not vote on the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296), voted against expanded aid to Armenia, and voted against an amendment to block additional arms sales to Azerbaijan.
Janjigian is a sales and management consultant and lives in Leander, Texas with his wife and three children. He also owns a number of restaurants in Austin and Hollywood. He speaks fluent Armenian and holds dual citizenship in Armenia and the United States.
