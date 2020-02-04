Second Armenian to be evacuated from China quarantine zone

PanARMENIAN.Net - One more Armenian citizen will be evacuated from China’s quarantine zone in the coming days, said Mnatsakan Safaryan, the head of the North-East Asia Division at the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier. Others have refused to leave the area.

Safaryan said the evacuation is performed on a voluntary basis, and those outside the quarantine zone will not be evacuated.

Overall, 600 Armenians have contacted Yerevan’s Embassy in China, which is trying to solve the issues raised by the Armenian citizens.

According to the Foreign Ministry, some 200 people have returned to Armenia in the past 10 days.

Since the outbreak, the virus has claimed at least 425 lives and sickened more than 20,000 people globally.