BlackBerry smartphones won't be produced any more
February 4, 2020 - 13:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Early in the morning on Monday, February 3, it was confirmed that BlackBerry smartphones are no more, Android Central reports.
"We do regret to share that as of August 31, 2020, TCL Communication will no longer be selling BlackBerry-branded mobile devices. TCL Communication has no further rights to design, manufacture or sell any new BlackBerry mobile devices," the Blackberry Mobile Twitter account broke the news.
Back in December 2016, TCL announced that it had secured the rights to create and sell BlackBerry-branded smartphones. This was seen as an exciting revival of the long-beloved brand, and it resulted in the release of phones like the BlackBerry KEYone, Motion, KEY2, and KEY2 LE. The KEY phones were especially interesting, as they brought back the iconic BlackBerry design with a physical QWERTY keyboard in a world filled with flat slabs of glass that are virtually indistinguishable from each other.
Unfortunately, the nostalgia of designs from days past doesn't appear to have been enough to keep the BlackBerry ship sailing.
Unfortunately, the nostalgia of designs from days past doesn't appear to have been enough to keep the BlackBerry ship sailing.
As for what this means for those existing phones, BlackBerry says:
TCL Communication will continue to provide support for the existing portfolio of mobile devices including customer service and warranty service until August 31, 2022 - or for as long as required by local laws where the mobile device was purchased.
There's no mention in the statement about what this means for future software updates.
Top stories
Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
A security researcher said he has matched 17 million phone numbers to user accounts by exploiting a flaw in the app.
The World Congress in Information Technology started work in Armenia on October 6, set to run through October 9.
The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced today that Alex Chung
Partner news
Latest news
Iran hands death sentence to alleged CIA spy Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said the man named Amir Rahimpour would be "executed soon."
WHO forecasts 81% cancer jump in low, middle-income countries WHO said in a report that these countries had focused their limited resources on combating infectious diseases.
Syrian army troops "cordon off Turkish military post in Idlib" (video) Footage by Ruptly shows vehicles and SAA forces near the observation post, with smoke rising in the distance.
Radio show about Armenian issues debuts across major platforms The global Armenian lifestyle radio show discusses culture around the nexus of arts, entertainment, sports, film.