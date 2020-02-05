Armenia PM sends condolences over China coronavirus outbreak
February 5, 2020 - 15:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent letters of condolences to President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang of China on the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
"During its centuries-old history, China has faced numerous challenges and always defied them with dignity. We are confident that this time again, under your provident leadership Chine will be able to overcome the consequences of this disaster and reinstate the atmosphere of safety in the country," Pashinyan said in the letter he addressed to Jinping.
“On behalf of the Armenian people and on my own behalf, I offer condolences and sympathy to you and to the friendly people of China on the demise of hundreds of people caused by the outbreak of coronavirus," the Armenian PM told his Chinese counterpart.
Two Armenian citizens have so far been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
As of Wednesday, February 5, the respiratory illness has killed 490 people in mainland China and infected more than 23,000.
