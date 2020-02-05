Second Armenian citizen evacuated from China’s Wuhan
February 5, 2020 - 13:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A second Armenian citizen has been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan and taken to Russia, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, February 5.
Lyudmila Baghdasaryan’s evacuation was arranged with help from the Russian side.
The Foreign Ministry said people are being evacuated only from the quarantine zone in the Chinese region of Hubei.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier. Others have refused to leave the area.
The respiratory illness has killed 490 people in mainland China and infected more than 23,000.
Top stories
Armenia will start acquiring confirmatory test kits to identify if a patient is positive for the novel coronavirus
The Armenian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with some 400 Armenian citizens in China, Avet Adonts said.
Tonoyan said ammunition necessary for the Armed Forces to implement their mission have grown “by tens of percent.”
Raising its score to 5.54 in 2019 from 4.79 a year earlier, Armenia has jumped by 17 notches to rank the 86th.
Partner news
Latest news
Envoy: Iran, Armenia continue cooperating despite sanctions Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian said the Islamic Republic possesses good economic resources.
Syrian army captures several towns in Idlib Led by the 5th Corps, the Syrian troops resumed their push west towards the strategic city of Saraqib.
System of a Down announce show at Banc of California Stadium The festival-like date will also include Korn, Faith No More, Helmet and Russian Circles. Tickets go on sale on February 7.
Ruling party wants law terminating powers of Armenia top court judges In December 2019, charges were brought against the President of the Constitutional Court, Hrayr Tovmasyan.