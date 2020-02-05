Second Armenian citizen evacuated from China’s Wuhan

PanARMENIAN.Net - A second Armenian citizen has been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan and taken to Russia, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, February 5.

Lyudmila Baghdasaryan’s evacuation was arranged with help from the Russian side.

The Foreign Ministry said people are being evacuated only from the quarantine zone in the Chinese region of Hubei.

One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier. Others have refused to leave the area.

The respiratory illness has killed 490 people in mainland China and infected more than 23,000.