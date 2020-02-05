Spain's Ontinyent recognizes Armenian Genocide
February 5, 2020 - 16:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The city council of Ontinyent in the Valencian Community, Spain has recognized the Armenian Genocide, Yerevan's Embassy in Spain said in a Facebook post.
The Ontinyent city council condemned the crime against humanity perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire and the denialist policy adopted by present-day Turkey.
More than 30 Spanish towns and as many as five autonomous communities have so far recognized the Armenian Genocide.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
French environmentalist and politician of Armenian descent Jeanne Barseghian is running for mayor of Strasbourg.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army captures several towns in Idlib Led by the 5th Corps, the Syrian troops resumed their push west towards the strategic city of Saraqib.
System of a Down announce show at Banc of California Stadium The festival-like date will also include Korn, Faith No More, Helmet and Russian Circles. Tickets go on sale on February 7.
Ruling party wants law terminating powers of Armenia top court judges In December 2019, charges were brought against the President of the Constitutional Court, Hrayr Tovmasyan.
Disney announces release dates for two Marvel TV shows Disney CEO Bob Iger did not give a release date for "Loki", but the show is expected to premiere in 2021.