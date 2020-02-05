Spain's Ontinyent recognizes Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - The city council of Ontinyent in the Valencian Community, Spain has recognized the Armenian Genocide, Yerevan's Embassy in Spain said in a Facebook post.

The Ontinyent city council condemned the crime against humanity perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire and the denialist policy adopted by present-day Turkey.

More than 30 Spanish towns and as many as five autonomous communities have so far recognized the Armenian Genocide.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.