Davit Babayan will run for Artsakh President

PanARMENIAN.Net - The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.

“The extraordinary congress and session of the Artsakh Conservative Party was held today," Babayan said on Wednesday, February 5.

"The party will participate in parliamentary and presidential elections and nominate its leader Davit Babayan as a candidate,” Babayan said.

Babayan, who is also the Artsakh President's spokesman, promised to provide more details in a Facebook live broadcast.

Incumbent President Bako Sahakyan has declared that he will not seek a fourth term in office in 2020.

Sahakyan took an oath and assumed office for the third time in September 2017 after he was re-elected the president of Artsakh for a third term on July 19, 2017.

Sahakyan is the fourth president of Karabakh. He was first elected as President on July 19, 2007, and on July 19, 2012 he was re-elected for a second five-year term, receiving around two thirds of the votes.