Davit Babayan will run for Artsakh President
February 5, 2020 - 16:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
“The extraordinary congress and session of the Artsakh Conservative Party was held today," Babayan said on Wednesday, February 5.
"The party will participate in parliamentary and presidential elections and nominate its leader Davit Babayan as a candidate,” Babayan said.
Babayan, who is also the Artsakh President's spokesman, promised to provide more details in a Facebook live broadcast.
Incumbent President Bako Sahakyan has declared that he will not seek a fourth term in office in 2020.
Sahakyan took an oath and assumed office for the third time in September 2017 after he was re-elected the president of Artsakh for a third term on July 19, 2017.
Sahakyan is the fourth president of Karabakh. He was first elected as President on July 19, 2007, and on July 19, 2012 he was re-elected for a second five-year term, receiving around two thirds of the votes.
Top stories
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
French environmentalist and politician of Armenian descent Jeanne Barseghian is running for mayor of Strasbourg.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army captures several towns in Idlib Led by the 5th Corps, the Syrian troops resumed their push west towards the strategic city of Saraqib.
System of a Down announce show at Banc of California Stadium The festival-like date will also include Korn, Faith No More, Helmet and Russian Circles. Tickets go on sale on February 7.
Ruling party wants law terminating powers of Armenia top court judges In December 2019, charges were brought against the President of the Constitutional Court, Hrayr Tovmasyan.
Disney announces release dates for two Marvel TV shows Disney CEO Bob Iger did not give a release date for "Loki", but the show is expected to premiere in 2021.