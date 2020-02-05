Envoy: Iran, Armenia continue cooperating despite sanctions
February 5, 2020 - 19:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian said on Wednesday, February 5 that Armenia and the Islamic Republic cooperate and work together despite sanctions.
He made the remarks during a meeting with Kerman Governor on Wednesday.
“Iran and Armenia can cooperate in many different fields and these collaborations must be identified and accounted for based on the priorities of the two countries,” he said.
He went on to say that Iran possesses good economic resources and the level of cooperation between Iran and Armenia has the potential to increase in the future.
“Iran-Armenia neighborhood and membership of Armenia in Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are among the prominent potentials of Armenia which can boost bilateral ties and economic interactions between the two countries," he added.
Armenian Ambassador further expressed his readiness to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Kerman Province and one of the provinces of Armenia.
