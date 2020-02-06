Armenian army testing new tracked snowmobiles

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Army has tested new-generation tracked snowmobiles in adverse weather conditions. Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has participated in the process.

The head of the Defense Ministry reviewed the technical capabilities of the Russia-made Tinger machines.

The snowmobiles are designed to more effectively organize the normal activities of combat positions in mountainous and inaccessible areas in adverse weather conditions.

Tonoyan also visited one of the garrison disciplinary units of the military police to learn more about with the staff's barracks and living conditions, gave instructions to the command staff to completely exclude manifestations of criminal subculture, and take measures to detect the officers who tolerate the phenomenon.