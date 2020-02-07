Wizz Air launching Armenia–Cyprus route from summer
February 7, 2020 - 12:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Wizz Air will be launching a new route connecting the Armenian capital of Yerevan to Larnaca, Cyprus from June 1, 2020. Flights will be carried out twice a week, Zvartnots International Airport said in a Facebook post on Friday, February 7.
The Hungarian budget carrier had earlier confirmed it will fly from the Armenian capital to Vilnius (Lithuania) and Vienna (Austria) – also twice a week each – starting from spring.
As of Friday, prices for tickets from Yerevan to Larnaca start from €40.
Another major low-cost airline, Ryanair has started operations in Armenia with flights to Rome and Milan. The company will add Berlin, Memmingen (Germany) Athens and Thessaloniki (Greece) to the list in spring and summer.
Also, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in late January that Transavia Airlines could soon start flying from Armenia to Paris Orly Airport.
