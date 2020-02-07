Merkel will host Armenia's Pashinyan in Berlin on Feb. 13
February 7, 2020 - 17:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinjan, in Berlin on February 13, the Chancellor's office said.
The two are expected to focus on bilateral relations, economic policy issues and matters concerning foreign and security policy.
Merkel arrived in Armenia on August 24 and met President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, as well as took a walk in downtown Yerevan and posed for selfies with young Armenians.
The Chancellor also visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of 1.5 million innocent victims who perished at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923.
