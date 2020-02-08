190 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 190 ceasefire violations - more than 1200 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from February 2 to 8, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers mainly refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.