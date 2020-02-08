190 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
February 8, 2020 - 16:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 190 ceasefire violations - more than 1200 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from February 2 to 8, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers mainly refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
Top stories
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Partner news
Latest news
Leaked photos show how Samsung's new foldable phone looks The company’s relying on a verticle hinge this time around, unlike the horizontal one used with its Galaxy Fold.
Friends HBO reunion special back on track, Matthew Perry hints Better start practicing that rapid theme song clap, because the "Friends" HBO reunion special just got a bit more real.
Investigators: No sign of engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash The NTSB is investigating the crash, including any role heavy fog played, and a final report isn’t expected for a year.
Coronavirus: First of foreign nationals die in Wuhan A U.S. national and a Japaneese man in China have become the first foreigners confirmed to have died from the virus.