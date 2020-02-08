California legislators announce Armenian Genocide scholarships
February 8, 2020 - 15:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For the sixth time, the California Armenian Legislative Caucus is awarding scholarships commemorating the Armenian Genocide, Glendale News Press reports.
All California high school students are eligible to apply for one of two scholarships: an essay or visual arts contest. Each contest offers $1,000 to the first-place winner, $750 for the second prize and a $500 third prize. The deadline to apply is April 6, and the Armenian Caucus plans to honor the six winners in the state Capitol during the annual Armenian Advocacy Day on April 27.
State Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, whose district includes Burbank and Glendale, released an announcement about the scholarships last Friday.
According to the criteria, the essay prompt asks students to nominate a notable Armenian American to the California Museum’s Hall of Fame located in Sacramento. The visual contest asks students to create artwork connecting to the theme of “human-to-human interaction.”
Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian, who is currently the only Armenian member of the state Legislature, spearheaded the scholarship, according to his chief of staff, Daniel Savage.
“It was around the same time that we were working on legislation to make sure that the study of genocide, including but not limited to Armenia, was taught in the high schools and textbooks,” said Savage. “The scholarship started as an essay to try to engage students and get them to understand, think about or study and learn about the Armenian Genocide.”
In 2016, the California Board of Education adopted a history and social science standard to discuss human rights violations and genocide, including the Ottoman government’s extermination of more than 1.5 million Armenians during World War I.
The scholarship 2020 winners will be announced on April 16.
Photo. Getty Images
Top stories
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Partner news
Latest news
Leaked photos show how Samsung's new foldable phone looks The company’s relying on a verticle hinge this time around, unlike the horizontal one used with its Galaxy Fold.
Friends HBO reunion special back on track, Matthew Perry hints Better start practicing that rapid theme song clap, because the "Friends" HBO reunion special just got a bit more real.
Investigators: No sign of engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash The NTSB is investigating the crash, including any role heavy fog played, and a final report isn’t expected for a year.
Coronavirus: First of foreign nationals die in Wuhan A U.S. national and a Japaneese man in China have become the first foreigners confirmed to have died from the virus.