Armenia will hold referendum on constitutional amendments on Apr. 5
February 10, 2020 - 10:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will hold a referendum on suspending the powers of the President and seven out of nine judges of its Constitutional Court on April 5, according to a decision signed by President Armen Sarkissian.
If the constitutional amendments are approved by the public, the two other judges, who were appointed after the peaceful revolution against corruption and former authorities, will maintain their powers.
In September 2019, the Constitutional Court ruled that a criminal case against Armenia’s former president Robert Kocharyan was partly unconstitutional.
The ex-President has been charged with breaching the constitutional order by introducing a state of emergency in March 2008. 10 people were killed in protests that erupted shortly after the disputed election.
In December, Hrayr Tovmasyan, the President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, was charged with abuse of power while he was the country’s Justice Minister. He has denied the charges.
Top stories
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Partner news
Latest news
Five Turkish soldiers killed in attack in Syria: media The Syrian government offensive has driven half a million people from their homes toward the closed Turkish border.
Syrian army recovers 600 sq km of territory in Aleppo, Idlib Since capturing Saraqib, the Syrian Arab Army has found themselves entering southern Aleppo from neighboring Idlib.
Coronavirus may infect 500000 in Wuhan before it peaks: researchers The new coronavirus might have infected at least 500,000 people in Wuhan by the time it peaks in coming weeks.
One more Alzheimer's drug fails in early-onset disease study Roche said the failure will not impact other studies of gantenerumab in people with common form of Alzheimer’s disease.