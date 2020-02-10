Armenian Justice Minister, Venice Commission chief discuss referendum

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan has discussed issues concerning an upcoming referendum on constitutional amendments with the president of the Venice Commission, Gianni Buquicchio.

"I also expressed the readiness of the Armenian side to continue close cooperation with the Council of Europe and the Commission in the field of judicial reform," Badasyan said in a Facebook post.

Armenia will hold a referendum on suspending the powers of seven out of nine judges of its Constitutional Court on April 5, according to a decision signed by President Armen Sarkissian.

If the constitutional amendments are approved by the public, the two other judges, who were appointed after the peaceful revolution against corruption and former authorities, will maintain their powers.