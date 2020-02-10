Armenian Justice Minister, Venice Commission chief discuss referendum
February 10, 2020 - 16:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan has discussed issues concerning an upcoming referendum on constitutional amendments with the president of the Venice Commission, Gianni Buquicchio.
"I also expressed the readiness of the Armenian side to continue close cooperation with the Council of Europe and the Commission in the field of judicial reform," Badasyan said in a Facebook post.
Armenia will hold a referendum on suspending the powers of seven out of nine judges of its Constitutional Court on April 5, according to a decision signed by President Armen Sarkissian.
If the constitutional amendments are approved by the public, the two other judges, who were appointed after the peaceful revolution against corruption and former authorities, will maintain their powers.
Top stories
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Partner news
Latest news
Five Turkish soldiers killed in attack in Syria: media The Syrian government offensive has driven half a million people from their homes toward the closed Turkish border.
Syrian army recovers 600 sq km of territory in Aleppo, Idlib Since capturing Saraqib, the Syrian Arab Army has found themselves entering southern Aleppo from neighboring Idlib.
Coronavirus may infect 500000 in Wuhan before it peaks: researchers The new coronavirus might have infected at least 500,000 people in Wuhan by the time it peaks in coming weeks.
One more Alzheimer's drug fails in early-onset disease study Roche said the failure will not impact other studies of gantenerumab in people with common form of Alzheimer’s disease.