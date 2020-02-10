Wizz Air magazine advertises upcoming flights to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Wizz Air's upcoming flights to Yerevan are advertised in the carrier's on-board magazine, Armenian ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan said in a tweet.

"Hope next is @transavia," the envoy said.

The Hungarian budget carrier has confirmed it will fly from the Armenian capital to Vilnius (Lithuania) and Vienna (Austria) – twice a week each – starting from spring, and to Larnaca, Cyprus starting from summer.

Another major low-cost airline, Ryanair has started operations in Armenia with flights to Rome and Milan. The company will add Patos (Cyprus), Berlin, Memmingen (Germany) Athens and Thessaloniki (Greece) to the list in spring and summer.

Also, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in late January that Transavia Airlines could soon start flying from Armenia to Paris Orly Airport.