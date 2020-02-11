Yerevan dismisses Baku’s “nuclear terrorism” remarks as “flimsy”
February 11, 2020 - 11:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday, February 10 blasted Azerbaijan’s “non-existent” and “flimsy” allegations concerning Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).
Mnatsakanyan made the comments at the at the International Conference on Nuclear Security: Sustaining and Strengthening Efforts after Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that because of the "occupation of 20% of Azerbaijan’s territory", the country “is unable to control the territory, which creates favorable conditions for illegal activities, including nuclear terrorism.”
“Flimsy and unjustified charges were made against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh by the speaker from Azerbaijan. Those are totally rejected. The territory of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh is under full and legitimate control of NK authorities and nothing indicates to the contrary. NK authorities are open for international cooperation and at any time the Azeri allegations can be easily verified and proven as non-existent," said Mnatsakanyan.
"I would like to reiterate Armenia’s strong commitment to our shared goals of nuclear disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation and peaceful use of nuclear energy and wish every success to the conference."
