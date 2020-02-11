Palace of Versailles will host Armenian Genocide concert
February 11, 2020 - 14:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Royal Chapel of the Palace of Versailles will host a concert on April 24, dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide .
According to information posted on Versailles’s official website, the Royal Chapel will become a place from where the voice of the Armenian people will be heard through music symbolizing their multi-millennial history.
Chouchane Siranossian (violon), Astrig Siranossian (cello), Vardan Mamikonian (piano) and Melody Louledjian (soprano) will perform pieces by acclaimed Armenian composers Komitas, Aram Khachaturian and Arno Babajanian.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies the Genocide to this day.
Top stories
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Partner news
Latest news
Martin Scorses remembers how Armenian professor inspired him Scorsese has told the story of how professor of film Haig P. Manoogian inspired him to become a filmmaker.
EPP alarmed by "rushed procedure" to change Armenian Constitution The EPP urged Armenia to request and consider the opinion of the Venice Commission as soon as possible.
Armenia: President not ruling out discussions with Constitutional Court The President could also hold consultations with international organizations and experts, a statement said.
Taiwan's TV stations ban kissing on air to prevent spread of coronavirus The coronavirus outbreak originating from Wuhan has led to the suspension of the filming of TV dramas in China.