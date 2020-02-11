Palace of Versailles will host Armenian Genocide concert

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Royal Chapel of the Palace of Versailles will host a concert on April 24, dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide .

According to information posted on Versailles’s official website, the Royal Chapel will become a place from where the voice of the Armenian people will be heard through music symbolizing their multi-millennial history.

Chouchane Siranossian (violon), Astrig Siranossian (cello), Vardan Mamikonian (piano) and Melody Louledjian (soprano) will perform pieces by acclaimed Armenian composers Komitas, Aram Khachaturian and Arno Babajanian.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies the Genocide to this day.