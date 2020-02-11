EPP alarmed by "rushed procedure" to change Armenian Constitution
February 11, 2020 - 13:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European People's Party (EPP) has expressed concern over "the rushed procedure" to initiate changes to the Armenian Constitution.
"We call on the authorities of Armenia to request and consider the opinion of the Venice Commission as soon as possible," the EPP said in a tweet.
The country will hold a referendum on suspending the powers of seven out of nine judges of its Constitutional Court on April 5, according to a decision signed by President Armen Sarkissian.
If the constitutional amendments are approved by the public, the two other judges, who were appointed after the peaceful revolution against corruption and former authorities, will maintain their powers.
Top stories
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Partner news
Latest news
Martin Scorses remembers how Armenian professor inspired him Scorsese has told the story of how professor of film Haig P. Manoogian inspired him to become a filmmaker.
Taiwan's TV stations ban kissing on air to prevent spread of coronavirus The coronavirus outbreak originating from Wuhan has led to the suspension of the filming of TV dramas in China.
Palace of Versailles will host Armenian Genocide concert Chouchane Siranossian, Astrig Siranossian, Vardan Mamikonian and Melody Louledjian will perform at the concert.
Coronavirus affecting supply of sticks in National Hockey League NBC Sports analyst Pierre McGuire said equipment managers told him there was a “major shortage” of sticks.