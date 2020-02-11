EPP alarmed by "rushed procedure" to change Armenian Constitution

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European People's Party (EPP) has expressed concern over "the rushed procedure" to initiate changes to the Armenian Constitution.

"We call on the authorities of Armenia to request and consider the opinion of the Venice Commission as soon as possible," the EPP said in a tweet.

The country will hold a referendum on suspending the powers of seven out of nine judges of its Constitutional Court on April 5, according to a decision signed by President Armen Sarkissian.

If the constitutional amendments are approved by the public, the two other judges, who were appointed after the peaceful revolution against corruption and former authorities, will maintain their powers.