Armenia’s PicsArt among App Store’s most downloaded apps in U.S.

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian photo editing platform PicsArt was Apple's second most downloaded free app in the United States on February 11, lagging behind TikTok and taking over YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook.

Founder and CEO Hovhannes Avoyan says the rating often fluctuates, but the app remains among the 20 most downloaded apps worldwide, Voice of America reports.

Picsart came in the 14th in 2019. The app was downloaded more than 150 million times throughout the previous year, according to Sensor Tower's 2019 Data Digest which excludes games.

The startup started 10 years ago with just nine people and has since grown to become a 500+ team in Yerevan, San Francisco, Beijing, Moscow, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

With 150 million active users, the app continues to develop and offer fresh tools to customers.

PicsArt is a large creative platform for social media storytelling with more than 100 million monthly active users and influencers. The PicsArt community creates, remixes and shares nearly 1 billion images and videos every month. The company has amassed one of the largest open-source collections of content in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers and more. PicsArt is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android and Windows devices. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Yerevan, Armenia; Los Angeles; and Beijing, PicsArt is backed by Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, and Siguler Guff and Company.