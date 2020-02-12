Microsoft teams up with PicsArt for Surface Neo software

PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft is partnering with Armenian photo editing app PicsArt to customize their app for the Surface Neo, Microsoft’s Windows 10X powered dual-screen device, as revealed by a video posted by WalkingCat, MSPoweruser reports.

PicsArt is an image editing, collage and drawing application and a social network. PicsArt enables users to take and edit pictures, draw with layers, and share their images with the PicsArt community and on other networks like Facebook and Instagram. The app is available on iOS, Android, and Windows mobile devices

The video notes that PicsArt found it easy to customise their Windows software to work well with the Surface Neo.

The video features designers, developers, and members of the PicsArt team discussing how the Surface Neo provides a unique experience for PicsArt. Peter Butler, PicsArt's director of product management and platform says that "adapting the PicsArt app from single to dual-screen is a lot easier than [they] thought."

PicsArt's product manager Lilit Batikyan says the "Surface Neo is a game-changer."