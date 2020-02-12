Armenia PM details top court developments to OSCE envoys

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, February 12 hosted ambassadors of Armenia-accredited OSCE countries, his office reveals.

"Pashinyan addressed in detail the situation around the Constitutional Court, the referendum on Constitutional amendments and the circumstances that led to the decision to hold a referendum," the statement from the government reads.

"The Prime Minister on his government’s comprehensive reform agenda, the ongoing democratic transformations and the government’s anti-corruption policy."

In conclusion, Pashinyan answered questions by the ambassadors.