Jeff Bezos "bought LA's most expensive property for $165 million"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly bought the most expensive property in Los Angeles from David Geffen, another unimaginably wealthy man, for $165 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

For context, $165 million is an eighth of a percent of Bezos’ $131.9 billion net worth, The Verge says.

The Warner Estate was designed in the 1930s for Jack Warner, who was the former president of Warner Bros.; it took a decade to construct, and has terraces, guest houses, a tennis court, and a golf course.

The deal marks a record for the Los Angeles area. The previous residential record was set late last year, when media executive Lachlan Murdoch paid roughly $150 million for Chartwell, a Bel-Air estate used as the Clampett residence in the television show “The Beverly Hillbillies.”