Politician with Armenian roots raises $7.6 mln ahead of U.S. Senate race
February 13, 2020 - 14:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - American politician of Indian and Armenian descent Sara Gideon has raised $7.6 million in a bid to enter the race for the United States Senate from the state of Maine, Outlook India reports.
Gideon, 48, daughter of an Indian-American father and second generation Armenian mother, is currently the Speaker of the Maine State Assembly.
She hopes to challenge Republican Senator Susan Collins in the November Congressional elections.
Gideon's campaign office said that she raised $3.5 million in the last quarters ending on December 31, taking her total to $7.6 million.
The lawmaker announced her intention to run for the U.S. Senate in June 2019.
In the Democratic primary, she is contesting against lobbyist Betsy Sweet of Hallowell, former Google executive Ross LaJeunesse and defence attorney Bre Kidman of Saco.
The Armenian National Committee of America Western Region recently endorsed Armenian-American former bobsledder and actor Dan Janjigian for Congress in Texas's 31st Congressional District.
Top stories
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian National Gallery introducing rare Dali, Picasso exhibit 300 exhibits from Russian collector and philanthropist Alexander Shadrin’s property will be displayed in Yerevan.
Revazyan: Armenia, Syria will establish air link in 2020 The issue was raised by lawmaker Gevorg Gorgisyan at a Q&A session in the National Assembly on February 13.
"Ghost" DNA of unknown human found in modern West Africans Traces of the unknown ancestor emerged when researchers analysed genomes from west African populations.
Iraqi forces kick off new operation along borders of Syria and Jordan the Iraqi Armed Forces concluded that the situation along the borders with Jordan and Syria "were a pressing."