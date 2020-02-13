Politician with Armenian roots raises $7.6 mln ahead of U.S. Senate race

Politician with Armenian roots raises $7.6 mln ahead of U.S. Senate race
February 13, 2020 - 14:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - American politician of Indian and Armenian descent Sara Gideon has raised $7.6 million in a bid to enter the race for the United States Senate from the state of Maine, Outlook India reports.

Gideon, 48, daughter of an Indian-American father and second generation Armenian mother, is currently the Speaker of the Maine State Assembly.

She hopes to challenge Republican Senator Susan Collins in the November Congressional elections.

Gideon's campaign office said that she raised $3.5 million in the last quarters ending on December 31, taking her total to $7.6 million.

The lawmaker announced her intention to run for the U.S. Senate in June 2019.

In the Democratic primary, she is contesting against lobbyist Betsy Sweet of Hallowell, former Google executive Ross LaJeunesse and defence attorney Bre Kidman of Saco.

The Armenian National Committee of America Western Region recently endorsed Armenian-American former bobsledder and actor Dan Janjigian for Congress in Texas's 31st Congressional District.

 Top stories
Davit Babayan will run for Artsakh PresidentDavit Babayan will run for Artsakh President
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Second Armenian to be evacuated from China quarantine zoneSecond Armenian to be evacuated from China quarantine zone
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
Armenian President raises Genocide recognition by KnessetArmenian President raises Genocide recognition by Knesset
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Armenian social worker named Youth and Sports Minister in LebanonArmenian social worker named Youth and Sports Minister in Lebanon
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Artsakh: 2019 saw the lowest ceasefire violation rate since 2010
U.S. Senate recognizes Armenian Genocide
ANCA endorses George Gascon for LA District Attorney
Putin sends Christmas message to Armenia's Pashinyan
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian National Gallery introducing rare Dali, Picasso exhibit 300 exhibits from Russian collector and philanthropist Alexander Shadrin’s property will be displayed in Yerevan.
Revazyan: Armenia, Syria will establish air link in 2020 The issue was raised by lawmaker Gevorg Gorgisyan at a Q&A session in the National Assembly on February 13.
"Ghost" DNA of unknown human found in modern West Africans Traces of the unknown ancestor emerged when researchers analysed genomes from west African populations.
Iraqi forces kick off new operation along borders of Syria and Jordan the Iraqi Armed Forces concluded that the situation along the borders with Jordan and Syria "were a pressing."