Syrian Parliament unanimously recognizes Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Parliament on Thursday, February 13 unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide, Yerkir Media reports.

Syrian-Armenian lawmaker Dr. Nora Arissian reminded that parliaments of more than 30 countries have so far recognized the Genocide.

The People's Council of Syria thus paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the biggest crime of early 20th century.

According to the Secretary of the Syrian People’s Assembly Rami Saleh, although the parliament had commemorated the Genocide in the past, adopting such a resolution was a necessity.

A group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government April 24, 1915. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. More than three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies the Genocide to this day.