Syrian Parliament unanimously recognizes Armenian Genocide
February 13, 2020 - 15:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Parliament on Thursday, February 13 unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide, Yerkir Media reports.
Syrian-Armenian lawmaker Dr. Nora Arissian reminded that parliaments of more than 30 countries have so far recognized the Genocide.
The People's Council of Syria thus paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the biggest crime of early 20th century.
According to the Secretary of the Syrian People’s Assembly Rami Saleh, although the parliament had commemorated the Genocide in the past, adopting such a resolution was a necessity.
A group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government April 24, 1915. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. More than three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies the Genocide to this day.
Top stories
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian National Gallery introducing rare Dali, Picasso exhibit 300 exhibits from Russian collector and philanthropist Alexander Shadrin’s property will be displayed in Yerevan.
Revazyan: Armenia, Syria will establish air link in 2020 The issue was raised by lawmaker Gevorg Gorgisyan at a Q&A session in the National Assembly on February 13.
"Ghost" DNA of unknown human found in modern West Africans Traces of the unknown ancestor emerged when researchers analysed genomes from west African populations.
Iraqi forces kick off new operation along borders of Syria and Jordan the Iraqi Armed Forces concluded that the situation along the borders with Jordan and Syria "were a pressing."