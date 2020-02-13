Revazyan: Armenia, Syria will establish air link in 2020

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Syria will be establishing a new air link in 2020, chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan said.

The issue was raised by lawmaker Gevorg Gorgisyan at a Q&A session in the National Assembly on Thursday, February 13, Sputnik Armenia reports.

Gorgisyan said it is not clear why no such agreement exists so far, given the extensive Armenian diaspora living in Syria.

Revazian said, however, that issue has already been discussed with the Foreign Ministry and that the agreement is expected to be finalized in 2020.

Also Thursday, Revazyan said the passenger flow from Armenia is not sufficient for launching direct flights between Yerevan and Los Angeles.