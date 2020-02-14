Pashinyan: Armenia-Germany ties at highest level ever
February 14, 2020 - 11:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian-German relations are at their highest level ever, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, February 13.
Pashinyan is currently in Berlin on a three-day working visit.
The Armenian PM said his third meeting with Merkel over the past one and a half years testifies to the high level of relations between the two countries.
"I would like to make a point of Germany’s continued support for Armenian reforms. We are grateful for the moral, political, technical and financial support provided by Germany and the European Union. It is crucial for us to ensure the irreversibility of democracy in our country, strengthen the rule of law through drastic reform of economic and political institutions," Pashinyan told a press conference with Merkel.
According to Pashinyan, Germany serves a successful model as a highly effective parliamentary government.
Merkel said, in turn, that drastic changes are expected in the Armenian judiciary, wishing the country "every success in its endeavors."
