Armenia appreciates Syria's recognition of Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia highly appreciates the adoption of a resolution by the People's Council of Syria on the recognition and condemnation of the Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, February 13.

The Syrian Parliament on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide.

"The genocide by the Young Turk Government, a significant part of which was perpetrated in the territory of Syria under the rule of the Ottoman Empire at the time, is a part of common historical memory of Armenian and Syrian peoples," the statement said.

"Syrian people, having witnessed the Genocide perpetrated against the Armenian people were among the first to lend a helping hand to the victims of the Genocide. Thousands of survivors re-found a new homeland in Syria, establishing one of the most flourishing Armenian communities and contributing to Syria’s progress."

The resolution is a vivid illustration of century-old friendship between the two peoples, the Foreign Ministry said: "This is a solid contribution to restoration of historical justice and prevention of genocides."

The Genocide began when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government April 24, 1915. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. More than three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies the Genocide to this day.