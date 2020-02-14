Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's attack on Karabakh is attack on Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan will consider Azerbaijan's attack on Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) as an attack on Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at Germany’s Friedrich Ebert Foundation in response to question by a group of people who identified themselves as “Azerbaijani experts”.

“The Republic of Armenia is the guarantor of the security of Karabakh, and that’s that,” Pashinyan said when asked about his previous comments that “Karabakh is Armenia”.

“Even assuming that any Armenian government should take one-sided action, it will not solve the problem, but rather deteriorate it.

“Azerbaijan keeps talking about territories but it is important to understand that we are focused on security.”

Pashinyan then reminded the glorification by Azerbaijan of a soldier who had killed an Armenian officer, Gurgen Margaryan, in his sleep in 2004.

The two were attending a three-month English language course within a NATO-sponsored Partnership for Peace program in Hungary.

In 2006, the Budapest District Court sentenced Azerbaijan's Ramil Safarov to life in prison for murdering Margaryan. In 2012, however, Safarov was extradited to Azerbaijan, pardoned by President Ilham Aliyev and hailed as a hero.

The Prime Minister noted that the security zone that is so much spoken about in Azerbaijan, was created by this very logic.

“Nagorno Karabakh is not ready to compromise their security, just like any other country. Which means the situation can only be solved with security guarantees that do not exist and have never existed,” the Prime Minister added.