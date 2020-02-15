Lawmakers, Chief of General Staff to meet behind closed doors Feb. 18

Lawmakers, Chief of General Staff to meet behind closed doors Feb. 18
February 15, 2020 - 15:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Standing Committees on Human Rights and Security of the Armenian National Assembly will hold a closed-door meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan.

Lawmaker Ani Samsonyan from the Bright Armenia party said in a Facebook post that the meeting is slated for February 18.

13 soldiers have died in the Armenian and Nagorno Karabakh armies since the beginning of the year.

 Top stories
Armenia will acquire confirmatory test kits for coronavirusArmenia will acquire confirmatory test kits for coronavirus
Armenia will start acquiring confirmatory test kits to identify if a patient is positive for the novel coronavirus
Armenia considers evacuating citizens from ChinaArmenia considers evacuating citizens from China
The Armenian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with some 400 Armenian citizens in China, Avet Adonts said.
Minister: New batch of SU-30 fighter jets will soon reach ArmeniaMinister: New batch of SU-30 fighter jets will soon reach Armenia
Tonoyan said ammunition necessary for the Armed Forces to implement their mission have grown “by tens of percent.”
Armenia outperforms Georgia, Azerbaijan in fresh democracy indexArmenia outperforms Georgia, Azerbaijan in fresh democracy index
Raising its score to 5.54 in 2019 from 4.79 a year earlier, Armenia has jumped by 17 notches to rank the 86th.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's Zvartnots hits 3 million passenger milestone in 2019
Forbes: Yerevan is a jewel for travel, food and wine
Wizz Air could start flying to Armenia soon
Russian Su-30 jets reach Armenia
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian chef earns Michelin star for fourth year in a row This is the fourth year in a row that the restaurant is getting recognition as a fine dining establishment.
First coronavirus death confirmed in Europe The victim was an 80-year-old man from China's Hubei province, according to French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn.
Armenia FM, Arab League chief talk humanitarian situation in Syria Mnatsakanyan stressed that Armenia appreciates the expansion and deepening of Armenian-Arab relations.
120 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their position.