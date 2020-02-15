Lawmakers, Chief of General Staff to meet behind closed doors Feb. 18

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Standing Committees on Human Rights and Security of the Armenian National Assembly will hold a closed-door meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan.

Lawmaker Ani Samsonyan from the Bright Armenia party said in a Facebook post that the meeting is slated for February 18.

13 soldiers have died in the Armenian and Nagorno Karabakh armies since the beginning of the year.