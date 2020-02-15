Armenian chef earns Michelin star for fourth year in a row
February 15, 2020 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chef Karen Torosyan has earned a Michelin star for his Brussels restaurant, Bozar, the cook himself revealed in an Instagram post.
This is the fourth year in a row that the restaurant is getting recognition as a fine dining establishment.
"When we love we don't count," Torosyan said in a Instagram post.
According to the hospitality content hub World's Best Places, Chef Torosyan is one of the most remarkable chefs in Belgium – if not Europe. He originally hails from Armenia and went to Belgium at the age of 18. He finished his hospitality studies at INFOBO and gained experience in various types of restaurants such as Michelin starred Bruneau and Chalet de la Forêt. It was at these restaurants that Karen discovered the real French cooking and the need of structure and hard work in the kitchen. At the famous La Paix restaurant of Chef David Martin, Karen also learnt the business aspects of running a restaurant. It was under the wings of Chef David Martin that Karen got the opportunity to go his own way with the start of Bozar Brasserie. After a few years he became fully independent and quickly gained name and fame in the culinary world.
Bozar Restaurant is housed on the ground floor of the famous center for Fine Arts in Brussels, and chef Torosyan took part in the whole building renovation and restoration project.
Top stories
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Partner news
Latest news
First coronavirus death confirmed in Europe The victim was an 80-year-old man from China's Hubei province, according to French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn.
Lawmakers, Chief of General Staff to meet behind closed doors Feb. 18 Lawmaker Ani Samsonyan from Bright Armenia said in a Facebook post that the meeting is slated for February 18.
Armenia quake in focus of new study on PTSD early treatment benefits People who experienced strong social support were less likely to develop PTSD and depression, the study found.
500 million affected by China's coronavirus lockdown That’s more than the entire population of the United States and is equivalent to roughly 6.5% of the world’s population.