14 candidates running for President in Artsakh elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - 14 candidates are running for President in the upcoming general elections in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) this spring.

Both the presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on March 31, with 2 alliances and 10 parties having submitted electoral lists.

Under the country’s electoral code, registration of electoral lists of parties and alliances by 6:00pm, February 25, 18:00.

Incumbent President Bako Sahakyan has declared that he will not be seeking a fourth term in office in 2020.

Sahakyan assumed office for his third term in September 2017 after he was re-elected the president of Artsakh in July 2017.