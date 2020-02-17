14 candidates running for President in Artsakh elections
February 17, 2020 - 11:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 14 candidates are running for President in the upcoming general elections in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) this spring.
Both the presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on March 31, with 2 alliances and 10 parties having submitted electoral lists.
Under the country’s electoral code, registration of electoral lists of parties and alliances by 6:00pm, February 25, 18:00.
Incumbent President Bako Sahakyan has declared that he will not be seeking a fourth term in office in 2020.
Sahakyan assumed office for his third term in September 2017 after he was re-elected the president of Artsakh in July 2017.
Top stories
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
Partner news
Latest news
SpaceX set to launch 60 new Starlink internet satellites into space The first stage booster for the Starlink mission is serial number B1056. The flight will be the core’s fourth mission.
Armenia PM holds consultations over recent deaths in Armenian army Nikol Pashinyan said he prioritizes the resolution of issues related to criminal subculture in the Armed Forces.
Hong Kong men stole 600 toilet paper rolls amid coronavirus Early February 17 morning, a delivery worker was transporting goods to a supermarket in the city's Mong Kok district.
Coronavirus: China tells Hubei residents to to stay at home China has tightened restrictions on movement in Hubei province as it continues to battle the coronavirus.