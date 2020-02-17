Heritage expects “partial, illegitimate results” from Armenia referendum

PanARMENIAN.Net - Heritage party has issued a statement ahead of a referendum on constitutional amendments, noting that any outcome will bring about “partial and illegitimate results” for the country.

If the constitutional amendments are approved by the public on April 5, the powers of seven out of nine judges of the country’s top court will be suspended.

“Armenia is not a testing ground for foreign influences or interpersonal conflicts,” the party said in the statement.

“No political power has the right to become a self-proclaimed judge of loyalty to the Armenian citizens, dividing the country into sections between the anti-state and the devoted.”

While Heritage says the country needs a new top court, the party believes “the road to the Constitutional Court of our dreams cannot be built on either a rigged constitution or a partial proofreading and an attempt to legitimize it (the Constitution -Ed.) through referendum.”

The first day of the campaign of a referendum for constitutional amendments kicked off in Armenia on Monday, February 17.

The “Yes” campaign is led by Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Development Suren Papikyan, who is also the Chairman of the Board of the ruling Civil Contract party.

The “Yes” campaign is led by Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Development Suren Papikyan, who is also the Chairman of the Board of the ruling Civil Contract party.