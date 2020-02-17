Armenia considering Mahatma Gandhi statue in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Indian Embassy in Armenia has submitted a proposal to the Yerevan City Council on erecting a monument to Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan, City Council member Davis Zakharyan said in a Facebook post.

The proposal comes on the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, credited as “the father of the nation” among Indians.

The Circular Park in downtown Yerevan or the park adjacent to the Republican Hospital are suggested as possible spots for the statue.

The Embassy has also provided sketches of the proposed statue.