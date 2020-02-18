Pashinyan says personnel changes coming to the Armenian army
February 18, 2020 - 11:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Following consultations on the circumstances and causes of recent deaths in the Armenian Armed Forces, a number of important decisions, including on personnel changes, have been made, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 18.
Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Minister of Defense David Tonoyan, Acting Director of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, Chairman of the Investigative Committee Hayk Grigoryan, other officials from the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies were attending the meeting on Monday.
“I’d like to stress that deaths registered in 2019 were at a historic low, and our task is to maintain this dynamics,” the Prime Minister said.
Pashinyan said it is important to rule out any stressful atmosphere in the army.
“There is no division between the army and the society. We are like one family, one organism,” he said.
13 soldiers have died in the Armenian and Nagorno Karabakh armies since the beginning of the year.
The Standing Committees on Human Rights and Security of the Armenian National Assembly will hold a closed-door meeting on the matter with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan on Tuesday.
