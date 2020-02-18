Armenia police reveal child sale case
February 18, 2020 - 13:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian police have revealed a case involving the sale of a child on February 17-18.
No details have been provided so far.
Overall, the various units of the police have identified 75 crime cases, eight of which had been committed in the past.
The country is currently probing the suspected sale of dozens of babies to foreign families which has left women wondering what became of their own lost children.
Police say a criminal ring tricked mothers into giving up their newborns in a major adoption scandal that surfaced in November 2019.
According to Armenia’s Investigative Committee, five people – including the heads of a private maternity clinic and a public orphanage – had been arrested as part of the probe.
