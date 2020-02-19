China appreciates Armenia's help in fighting coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong on Tuesday, February 18 haded to the Armenian President Armen Sarkissian a letter from Chinese Leader Xi Jinping who thanked Armenia for supporting the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

Sarkissian hosted the ambassador in the presidential palace on Tuesday and discussed the situation created by the coronavirus and the preventive measures undertaken by governments worldwide.

The Chinese envoy handed Jinping's letter in which the the President of the People's Republic expressed his gratitude to the President of Armenia, noting that support of the Armenian side in the fight against coronavirus epidemic has had its impact on the mutual trust and friendship between the two nations.

“I attach the utmost importance to the development of the Armenian-Chinese relations and stand ready together with you to put efforts to elevate our bilateral relations to a new level for the benefit of our two countries and peoples,” the letter read.

At the meeting, the parties hailed the existing level of the interstate relations and expressed confidence that the sides would continue to make efforts aimed at the development of the Armenian-Chinese friendship and expansion of the existing partnership.

The coronavirus epidemic topped two benchmarks on Tuesday, February 18, according to new numbers released by Chinese officials. With the 136 new deaths and 1,749 new cases reported, the global death toll of the virus climbed above 2,000, and the total number of confirmed cases rose to more than 75,000.